x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

'For all tired Luka's': Brewery makes 'recovery beer' after Doncic's triple-double against Knicks

A Slovenian brewery has taken Luka's legendary line and "hopped" into action.

More Videos

DALLAS — After Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic posted a stat line for the ages – the NBA's first ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple double – the 23-year-old Slovenian dropped a legendary line in his postgame interview. 

"I'm tired as hell ... I need a recovery beer," Doncic said after the game on Bally Sports Southwest

A recovery beer well-deserved ... now a Slovenian brewery has taken Doncic's words and "hopped" into action. Laško Brewery, which is the largest brewery in Slovenia, posted on social media that it was coming out with a "Recovery Beer" edition.

The brewery made the announcement on social media Wednesday. Translated into English (using Google Translate), the post read: 

"For all tired Luka's who need a beer for regeneration, we have brewed... 🍻Recovery beer🍻."

Cheers to all the tired Luka's out there!

More Dallas Mavericks coverage:   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out