Lucas Oil Stadium to host NBA All-Star festivities in February

On July 24, 10,500 tickets will go on sale to the public for $24, $49, and $79.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium is set to host a slate of events next year as part of the NBA All-Star weekend in 2024.

The State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, the host committee announced Wednesday.

On July 24, 10,500 tickets will go on sale to the public for $24, $49, and $79.

Fans in Indiana will have the first opportunity to buy, according to the committee, and should sign up to receive more information about the on-sale process at Pacers.com/AllStar2024.

Additionally, the Host Committee will purchase and distribute 2,400 tickets free of charge to local partners, community groups and nonprofits.

The #NBAAllStar2024 Host Committee announced that NBA All-Star Saturday Night will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Fans in Indiana will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets when they go on sale to the public on July 24. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/rznqlrwph5 pic.twitter.com/w6mSXFgsEt — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 21, 2023

The Host Committee also announced that IndyGo buses will be free for all riders for the duration of NBA All-Star 2024 festivities from Feb. 15-18.

Buses will offer extended service, ensuring that riders will have easy transportation home following downtown events.

The Pacers Bike Share, operated by the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, will also be free during the four days of NBA All-Star 2024 festivities.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night events are set to take place on the south end of the stadium, with roughly 35,000 seats surrounding the court. The north end will be used for concerts and performances.