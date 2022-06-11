'Earthquake Game 2?' LSU fans again register on seismograph in win over Bama

Seismographs detected two tremors during the games overtime win.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The excitement in Death Valley after LSU beat Alabama 32-31 was so great, it shook the earth!

Today, LSU’s College of Science reported that seismographs positioned near Tiger Stadium registered seismic activity during two big events just minutes apart during Saturday’s game in overtime.

LSU previously registered on the seismograph in 1988 when the Tigers upset Auburn with a fourth down touchdown late in a 7-6 win. That game is known widely as the "Earthquake Game."

Sunday's win over Alabama came in front of a packed crowd in a game that went to overtime. LSU head coach Brian Kelly elected to go for a game-winning, two-point conversion after a touchdown in overtime and the resulting conversion sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Fans stormed the field, resulting in another fine for the school.

LSU fans shook the Earth AGAIN!



At 10:03 pm Saturday night in Death Valley, @LSUfootball scored a touchdown in overtime.



At 10:06, the Tigers scored the game-winning 2-point conversion.



BOTH moments registered on our @LSUscience seismograph! pic.twitter.com/dOt9tzr6yR — LSU (@LSU) November 7, 2022