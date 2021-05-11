Week 9 NFL fantasy football start or sit: Ryan Tannehill, Josh Jacobs, Brandin Cooks, Zach Ertz

LOS ANGELES — Week 9 is here in the NFL and it should be an exciting slate of games on Sunday.
On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.
Start: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
Last start: 19.02 points
Week 9 matchup: at Giants
Start: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins
Last start:15.2 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Houston
SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On NFL podcast, free and available on all platforms
Sit: Daniel Jones, QB, Giants
Last start: 16.08 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Las Vegas
Sit: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans
Last start: 21.2 points
Week 9 matchup: at Rams
Start: Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders
Last start: 15.8 points
Week 9 matchup: at Giants
Start: Zack Moss, RB, Bills
Last start: 11.8 points
Week 9 matchup: at Jaguars
Sit: Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears
Last start: 8.8 points
Week 9 matchup: at Steelers
Sit: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos
Last start: 6.8 points
Week 9 matchup: at Cowboys
Start: Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans
Last start: 20.30 points
Week 9 matchup: at Dolphins
Start: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos
Last start:7.9 points
Week 9 matchup: at Cowboys
Sit: Marvin Jones, WR, Jaguars
Last start: 8.5 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Bills
Sit: Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles
Last start: 2.5 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Chargers
Start: Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals
Last start: 8.2 points
Week 9 matchup: at 49ers
Sit: Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys
Last start: 3.1 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Broncos
Other players to start: Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers; Damien Harris, RB, Patriots; Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals; Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers; Jared Cook, TE, Chargers.
Other players to sit: Boston Scott, RB, Eagles; James Conner, RB, Cardinals; Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals; Allen Robinson, WR, Bears.