Week 9 NFL fantasy football start or sit: Ryan Tannehill, Josh Jacobs, Brandin Cooks, Zach Ertz

Looking to craft your fantasy football lineups for Sunday? Check out which players you should consider starting or sitting.

LOS ANGELES — Week 9 is here in the NFL and it should be an exciting slate of games on Sunday.

On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.

Start: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

Last start: 19.02 points

Week 9 matchup: at Giants

Start: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

Last start:15.2 points

Week 9 matchup: vs. Houston

Sit: Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

Last start: 16.08 points

Week 9 matchup: vs. Las Vegas

Sit: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

Last start: 21.2 points

Week 9 matchup: at Rams

Start: Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

Last start: 15.8 points

Week 9 matchup: at Giants

Start: Zack Moss, RB, Bills

Last start: 11.8 points

Week 9 matchup: at Jaguars

Sit: Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears

Last start: 8.8 points

Week 9 matchup: at Steelers

Sit: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

Last start: 6.8 points

Week 9 matchup: at Cowboys

Start: Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

Last start: 20.30 points

Week 9 matchup: at Dolphins

Start: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

Last start:7.9 points

Week 9 matchup: at Cowboys

Sit: Marvin Jones, WR, Jaguars

Last start: 8.5 points

Week 9 matchup: vs. Bills

Sit: Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles

Last start: 2.5 points

Week 9 matchup: vs. Chargers

Start: Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

Last start: 8.2 points

Week 9 matchup: at 49ers

Sit: Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

Last start: 3.1 points

Week 9 matchup: vs. Broncos

Other players to start: Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers; Damien Harris, RB, Patriots; Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals; Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers; Jared Cook, TE, Chargers.