Nfl Podcast

Week 9 NFL fantasy football start or sit: Ryan Tannehill, Josh Jacobs, Brandin Cooks, Zach Ertz

Looking to craft your fantasy football lineups for Sunday? Check out which players you should consider starting or sitting.

LOS ANGELES — Week 9 is here in the NFL and it should be an exciting slate of games on Sunday.

On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.

Start: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

Last start: 19.02 points
Week 9 matchup: at Giants

Start: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

Last start:15.2 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Houston

Sit: Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

Last start: 16.08 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Las Vegas

Sit: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

Last start: 21.2 points
Week 9 matchup: at Rams

Start: Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

Last start: 15.8 points
Week 9 matchup: at Giants

Start: Zack Moss, RB, Bills

Last start: 11.8 points
Week 9 matchup: at Jaguars

Sit: Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears

Last start: 8.8 points
Week 9 matchup: at Steelers

Sit: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

Last start: 6.8 points
Week 9 matchup: at Cowboys

Start: Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

Last start: 20.30 points
Week 9 matchup: at Dolphins

Start: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

Last start:7.9 points
Week 9 matchup: at Cowboys

Sit: Marvin Jones, WR, Jaguars

Last start: 8.5 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Bills

Sit: Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles

Last start: 2.5 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Chargers

Start: Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

Last start: 8.2 points
Week 9 matchup: at 49ers

Sit: Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

Last start: 3.1 points
Week 9 matchup: vs. Broncos

Other players to start: Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers; Damien Harris, RB, Patriots; Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals; Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers; Jared Cook, TE, Chargers.

Other players to sit: Boston Scott, RB, Eagles; James Conner, RB, Cardinals; Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals; Allen Robinson, WR, Bears.

