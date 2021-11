Week 10 NFL fantasy football start or sit: Russell Wilson, Mike Williams, Javonte Williams

Looking to craft your fantasy football lineups for Sunday? Check out which players you should consider starting or sitting.

LOS ANGELES — Week 10 is here in the NFL and it should be an exciting slate of games on Sunday.

On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.

Start: Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

Last start: 9.09 points

Week 10 matchup: at Green Bay

Start: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

Last start: 19.02 points

Week 10 matchup: vs. Kansas City

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On NFL podcast, free and available on all platforms

Sit: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Last start: 21.58 points

Week 10 matchup: at Chargers

Sit: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

Last start: 14.02 points

Week 10 matchup: vs. New Orleans

Start: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

Last start: 11.10 points

Week 10 matchup: vs. Eagles

Sit: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington

Last start: 8.4 points

Week 10 matchup: vs. Tampa Bay

Start: Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

Last start: 7.8 points

Week 10 matchup: vs. Vikings

Start: Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders

Last start: 17.9 points

Week 10 matchup: vs. Chiefs

Sit: Julio Jones, WR, Titans

Last start: 7.5 points

Week 10 matchup: vs. New Orleans

Sit: Marvin Jones, WR, Jaguars

Last start: 5.10 points

Week 10 matchup: at Indianapolis

Start: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

Last start: 21.3 points

Week 10 matchup: vs. Detroit

Sit: Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

Last start: 9.4 points

Week 10 matchup: vs. Atlanta

Other players to start: Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons; Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos; Mark Ingram, RB, Saints; James Conner, RB, Cardinals; Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers; Noah Fant, TE, Broncos