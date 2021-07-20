Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down extension with Packers to make him highest-paid NFL player

In April, Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers was unhappy and wanted out of Green Bay. He skipped mandatory minicamp in June but has been quiet about his future.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As speculation continues to swirl regarding Aaron Rodgers's future as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, another shocking report dropped on Tuesday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that during the offseason, the 2020 NFL MVP declined a two-year contract extension offered by the Packers that would have kept the 37-year-old quarterback in Green Bay for five more seasons and would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs last year to become the NFL's highest-paid player.

Of course the specifics of the deal matter and Rodgers could have declined for a number of reasons related to the financials or the years involved.

However, in April on NFL Draft day, Schefter broke the news that Aaron Rodgers was unhappy and wanted out of Green Bay. This after Green Bay's second-straight year losing the NFC Championship game.

After a frustrating end to the postseason, Rodgers popularly filled in as a guest-host on 'Jeopardy!' for two weeks in April before the report that he wanted out of Green Bay, and additional reports that he could even leave football altogether and host the show full time.

There was major speculation during the 2020 NFL Draft last year that Rodgers was extremely unhappy with Green Bay's decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round rather than someone who could start right away and help bring the team a Super Bowl.

Rodgers has denied that. He's been mum on his status or his future, but he did appear on Kenny Mayne's final SportsCenter and denied his frustration had anything to do with Jordan Love, who he said is a great kid that he has fun working with, but it's about the Packers' management.

Rodgers then didn't show up for Green Bay's mandatory minicamp in early June.

Earlier this month, Rodgers appeared in "The Match," a 2-on-2 golf event between him and Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady that aired on TNT. Rodgers was asked again about his status and future with Green Bay, but he kept quiet, saying anything can happen.

Really nobody knows at this point if he'll show up for Packers training camp.

Packers veterans are scheduled to report one week from today on Tuesday, July 27.

Ok but there’s “it’s not about the money” and there’s this https://t.co/QkodHCJaOK — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) July 20, 2021