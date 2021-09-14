NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Steelers, Cardinals leap into top ten; Packers, Titans fall

Nine underdogs won outright in Week 1 of the NFL causing some major shake ups to our preseason NFL power rankings.

LOS ANGELES — It was a wild Week 1 in the NFL with NINE underdogs winning their games outright including five who were on the road.

With that, our preseason power rankings got a good shake up heading into Week 2.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings.

Week 2 power rankings notes:

Bucs, Chiefs only two teams with first place votes

Packers, Titans, fall out of top 10 (from preseason power rankings)

Steelers, Cardinals enter top 10.

Cowboys jump five spots despite loss to Bucs.

Eagles biggest move up, jumping six spots.

Packers with biggest move down, falling nine spots.

Week 2 Power Rankings

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 31-29 win over Dallas

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 33-29 win over Cleveland

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

3. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 34-14 win over Chicago

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/7

4. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 28-16 win over Indianapolis

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/10

5. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/13

6. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 41-33 win over Detroit

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/13

7. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 33-29 loss to Kansas City

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/16

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 23-16 win over Buffalo

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/20

9. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 33-27 loss to Las Vegas

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/19

10. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 38-13 win over Tennessee

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/14

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 20-16 win over Washington

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/13

12. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 38-3 win over Green Bay

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/18

13. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 38-3 loss to New Orleans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/21

14. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/21

15. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 17-16 win over New England

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/25

16. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 38-13 loss to Arizona

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25

17. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 17-16 loss to Miami

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/26

18. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 27-13 win over New York Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/25

19. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 20-16 loss to Los Angeles Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/25

20. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 33-27 win over Baltimore

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25

21. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 32-6 win over Atlanta

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/25

22. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 28-16 loss to Seattle

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/29

23. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 19-14 win over New York Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/26

24. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 24-21 win over Minnesota

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/28

25. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 24-21 loss to Cincinnati

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/30

26. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 34-14 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29

27. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 27-13 loss to Denver

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/32

28. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 37-21 win over Jacksonville

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/31

29. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 32-6 loss to Philadelphia

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/32

30. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 19-14 loss to Carolina

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/31

31. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 41-33 loss to San Francisco

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 37-21 loss to Houston

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/32