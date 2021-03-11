'I misled some people about my status': Aaron Rodgers changes tune in second post-COVID interview

Rodgers said he was taking responsibility for some of his misleading comments on his status and the vaccine. But, he said he stands by what he said and believes.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Just days after he stunned many with his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines and the defense of his actions related to protocols, Aaron Rodgers said he was taking responsibility in his regular Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, told reporters in August he was "immunized," which many took to mean the reigning MVP Packers quarterback was in fact vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, days after he was filmed at a Halloween party, forcing him to miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs. NFL Network reported last week after his positive test that Rodgers is unvaccinated, leading to backlash about his August comments and his following of COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, Rodgers made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he talked at length in defense of himself over what had been reported throughout the week last week. Rodgers explained why he wasn't vaccinated, alternative routes he took to get "immunized" and he blasted NFL COVID-19 protocols.

Rodgers was back on Tuesday, addressing backlash over his vaccine comments.

"I made some comments that people might've felt were misleading," Rodgers said. "To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments."

Rodgers said during the interview that he's human, admitting that some of the backlash hurt his feelings.

"I shared an opinion that is polarizing, I get it," Rodgers said. "And, I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of. Those comments. But, in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I'm about and I stand by the things I said."

Credit to Rodgers, he did eventually say “I mislead some people,” even if he undercut it by saying “sorry if you felt mislead” first.



Unlike Friday, Rodgers didn't expound on his vaccine beliefs again and said he doesn't have further public comments on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

“I’m an athlete, I’m not an activist,” Rodgers said. “(My opinion on the vaccine) wasn’t one that was come to frivolously, it came from a lot of stuff. Further comments I’m going to keep between myself and my doctors. I don’t have further comments about anything after this interview.”

Backup Packers QB Jordan Love replaced Rodgers on Sunday, when Green Bay lost to the Chiefs 13-7.

Rodgers said in the interview he was confident that will be able to return to the team on Saturday, when his NFL-mandated 10-day isolation from the team is over, and that he'll be able to play the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday.