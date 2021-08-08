Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James to receive HOF rings at Sept. 19 Colts game

The two Colts legends were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Aug. 6.

Newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James will receive their rings at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 19.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the news on Twitter Thursday afternoon. The Colts legends will be presented with their rings during halftime of the Colts vs. Rams game.

Hall of Fame President David Baker will also attend the ceremony.

Manning and James officially joined the exclusive club Friday, Aug. 6, when they received their gold jackets with Baker and NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell on stage.

Manning's dad, Archie, presented him with his jacket, while Irsay did the honors for James.

"(He) never was my coach, but always was my mentor. I can only think of about two or three games that he missed since I was in high school or college and in the NFL," Manning said. "Just a no-brainer as far as picking him to present me and just couldn't have a more appropriate person to do that."

James said Irsay had always taken care of him since his start with the Colts.

"The relationship we built over the years, I have so much respect for Mr. Irsay and the organization. I thought it would only be right," James said.

James is the Colts franchise leader in rushing yards (9,226 yards) and touchdowns (64), dating back to the team's first season in Baltimore in 1953. His yards per game average of 96.1 is 11 yards more than fellow Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who played four years in Indianapolis toward the end of his career.