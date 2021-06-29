No COVID capacity, screening or mask restrictions for Colts camp

Colts camp will open to fans at Grand Park in Westfield on July 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts released training camp plans on Tuesday and they include no COVID capacity, screening or mask restrictions.

Colts camp will open to fans at Grand Park in Westfield on July 28.

There is no charge to attend camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket to enter each day. Tickets may be acquired online at Colts.com/Camp.

While there are no capacity or screening requirements, fans will not be able to interact with players.

Face masks will be optional, though they are encouraged. There will also be a dedicated “mask required” section for fans in high-risk health categories or who would prefer to sit in a masked area. The Colts will also partner with the Hamilton County Health Department and Indiana University Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite during camp.

The Colts will also have joint practices with the Carolina Panthers during camp. The early evening practices – on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 – will be open to the public. The teams will then play their preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Themed Days

Camp Kickoff – Wed., July 28

– Wed., July 28

Youth Sports Day – Thurs., July 29

– Thurs., July 29

“ Out Of Office ” Day – Fri., July 30

– Fri., July 30

Kid ’ s Day, presented by Riley Children ’ s Health and “ Back Together Saturday ” – Sat., July 31

and – Sat., July 31

Back to School Day – Mon., Aug. 2

– Mon., Aug. 2

Sunrise Fitness Day, presented by Planet Fitness – Tues., Aug. 3

– Tues., Aug. 3

Colts Community Day – Wed., Aug. 4

– Wed., Aug. 4

Hall of Fame Day, powered by Kerauno – Sat., Aug. 7

– Sat., Aug. 7

Bike to Camp Day, presented by Meijer – Sun., Aug. 8

– Sun., Aug. 8

Armed Forces Day – Wed., Aug. 11

– Wed., Aug. 11

“ Thirsty Thursday, ” presented by Bud Light – Thurs., Aug. 12

– Thurs., Aug. 12

Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy – Fri., Aug. 13

– Fri., Aug. 13

Frontline Worker Appreciation Day – Tues., Aug. 17

– Tues., Aug. 17

Grandparents Day – Wed., Aug. 18

– Wed., Aug. 18

“Mom & Tots Day Out” – Thurs., Aug. 19

Colts city will also make its return this year. It will be available each day that camp is open to fans and includes:

Colts Play 60 Field, featuring football drills, 40-yard dash & punt returns



Colts inflatables



Colts In Motion, presented by Belle Tire, the team’s interactive traveling experience



Colts Pro Shop



Coca-Cola Social Tent



Photo opportunities



Interactive partner displays and exhibits



Colts 50/50 Raffle, with 50 percent of the net proceeds supporting the work of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation (Indiana Gaming License #: 012046).



Books Drive for Books For Youth, presented by Cargo Services, Inc. Fans are encouraged to drop off new or gently used books at Colts Community collection stations located at Grand Park. All donations will benefit local youth in foster care and help fill backpacks with 25 age-appropriate books for each child.

2021 Indianapolis Colts schedule: