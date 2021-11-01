Mayor Hogsett announces 'Blue Out Week' in advance of Colts' Thursday matchup

Residents are encouraged to light their homes up blue and fly Colts flags leading up to the team's game against the Jets on Oct. 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a celebration of the Colts leading up to the team's Thursday night matchup this week.

"Blue Out Week" takes place from Nov. 1-4. Residents are encouraged to show their team spirit by wearing Colts colors, flying team flags and banners, and lighting up homes and buildings in Colts blue.

Events and promotions throughout the week include:

Hogsett will join Colts mascot "Blue," Colts cheerleaders and representatives from Lucas Oil Products to dye the downtown canal blue. The event takes place at noon on Nov. 3.

There will be a three-day live demonstration by Indianapolis artist Koda Witsken, who will paint a Colts and city-themed mural at two different locations throughout the week.

Several buildings across Indianapolis will be lit in Colts blue.

The festivities lead up to the Colts' Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 4. Fans in attendance are encouraged to wear Colts blue.