Jonathan Taylor wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Taylor rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Colts to a convincing 31-3 win.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor has been named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his impressive effort against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Taylor rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Colts to a convincing 31-3 win. In the process, Taylor ran for 83 yards on one play in the third quarter — the longest rush of any player in the NFL this year.

Each week, FedEx makes a $2,000 donation to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the winning player's name. The money goes toward need-based scholarships for HBCU students.