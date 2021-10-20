x
Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Taylor rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Colts to a convincing 31-3 win.
Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (28) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor has been named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his impressive effort against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Taylor rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Colts to a convincing 31-3 win. In the process, Taylor ran for 83 yards on one play in the third quarter — the longest rush of any player in the NFL this year.

Each week, FedEx makes a $2,000 donation to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the winning player's name. The money goes toward need-based scholarships for HBCU students.

With Sunday's win, the Colts' record moved to 2-4. Next, they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Watch the game live on Channel 13 at 8:20 p.m.

