Jonathan Taylor scores first AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is once again getting recognition for his impressive performance on the field. The NFL named him AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11 after his record-setting five-touchdown game against the Buffalo Bills.

It's the first time Taylor has won the award. It comes after he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

Against the Bills, Taylor tallied 32 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while also picking up three receptions for 19 yards and another receiving touchdown. His five touchdowns and 30 points scored were a franchise record.

Only four other players in NFL history have ever recorded at least four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game.

Taylor is now the league's leading rusher, totaling 1,122 yards on 193 carries. He also leads the league in rushing touchdowns (13) and 100-yard rushing games (six).

Taylor is the third Colts player to win Player of the Week honors this season. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez won the special teams award in Weeks 4 and 7, and linebacker E.J. Speed won the special teams award in Week 10.