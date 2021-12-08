x
Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week — again

The Colts running back rushed for 143 yards on 32 carries and scored two touchdowns against the Texans.
Credit: AP
Houston Texans middle linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third time this season, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been awarded the FedEx Ground Player of the week.

Taylor rushed for 143 yards on 32 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Colts' shutout win against the Houston Texans.

It's the third time Taylor has won the award this season. That ties him with Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals for league leaders.

This week's win means yet another $2,000 donation to a Historically Black College or University in Taylor's name. That donation goes toward needs-based scholarships for HBCU students.

