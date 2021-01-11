Colts move QB Hundley to practice squad, elevate Ehlinger to backup

The team also announced Monday that defensive end Tyquan Lewis is out for the season with a knee injury.

INDIANAPOLIS — Brett Hundley is back with the Indianapols Colts, hours after the team waived the veteran quarterback.

The team released Hundley, who had been the backup to quarterback Carson Wentz, on Monday. The departure was short-lived, however, as the team signed Hundley the practice squad late Monday afternoon.

The move bumps rookie Sam Ehlinger up to the backup position behind Wentz. The Colts drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft. Last month, the Colts waived quarterback Jacob Eason, solidifying Ehlinger's spot on the team.

Hundley has played in 18 career games, including nine starts with the Green Bay Packers in 2017, where he threw all nine of his career touchdown passes. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

In other roster moves Monday, the Colts announced they moved running back Deon Jackson and safety Josh Jones from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They placed defensive end Tyquan Lewis on the Injured Reserve list. Lewis is out for the season with a knee injury sustained in Sunday's overtime loss to Tennessee.

Indianapolis also released wide receiver J.J. Nelson from the Injured Reserve list.