Jack Doyle announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement Monday.

A Cathedral High School graduate, Doyle played in 131 games and started in 84 of them for his hometown team. He ends his career with 295 catches for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was also selected for the Pro Bowl twice — in 2017 and 2019.

Doyle finishes his career ranked third in Colts history in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

In a message to his family, fans and team, he called the opportunity to play for the Colts a "dream come true."

"I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make," he said.

Read his full message below:

One last time… DOYLE RULES. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XSdvAdj5XT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 7, 2022

Here's what Colts leadership had to say about Doyle's retirement:

Owner and CEO Jim Irsay

"It's rare when a player has the opportunity to play for his hometown team, thus we are extremely thankful for the nine outstanding seasons Jack spent with the Colts, the team he grew up cheering for. Having said that, Jack not only represented himself and his family with class, but represented our entire organization and the community with the utmost professionalism. We applaud the impact Jack and his wife, Casie, made in our community during his playing career and we know that commitment will not waver moving forward. Simply put, Jack was one of the most well-liked players in our locker room. We’ll miss his presence in our building and watching him perform on Sundays, but we congratulate him on a fantastic career."

General Manager Chris Ballard

"After I was hired by the Colts in 2017, one of the first roster moves we made was re-signing Jack Doyle. It was very apparent what type of player and leader he was and the impact he made as a teammate. He is a player we wanted our rookies to emulate. Jack’s love for the game was strong. You could sense that in every area from practice, to the weight room, to game days."

Head coach Frank Reich