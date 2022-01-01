Colts activate Carson Wentz from COVID-19 list ahead of Raiders game

Tackle Braden Smith and cornerback T.J. Carrie were also activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, in which the Colts can clinch a playoff spot.

The Indianapolis Colts have taken quarterback Carson Wentz off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tackle Braden Smith and cornerback T.J. Carrie were also activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the Colts can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

The Colts placed Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Hours after Wentz was put on the list, an announcement was made, saying the NFL had revised its protocols in accordance with the CDC's new quarantine guidelines, which reduces isolation times from 10 days to five for people who are asymptomatic.

In the days that followed, a handful of Colts players were taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list including linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal, safety Khari Willis, left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack.

We've activated CB T.J. Carrie, T Braden Smith and QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in addition to 7 roster moves ahead #LVvsIND: — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 1, 2022

As of Saturday afternoon, two players remain on the Colts' Reserve/COVID-19 list: linebacker Malik Jefferson and long snapper Luke Rhodes.

Last week, the Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

They earned the road win despite missing Leonard and four starting offensive linemen. The Colts have won three straight and six of their past seven.