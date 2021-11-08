Season tickets on sale for 2022 Indianapolis Colts

The colts will play eight regular season games and two preseason games at Lucas Oil Stadium next season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Season tickets for next year's Colts games are now available. In the 2022 season, the colts will play eight regular season games and two preseason games at Lucas Oil Stadium, including matchups against the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

There are multiple ways to secure season tickets:

Visit Colts.com/SeasonTickets

Have a virtual chat with a Colts representative

Call the Colts front office at 317-297-7000

According to Ticketmaster, season tickets range in price from $470 to more than $1,700. To get a virtual view of available seats at Lucas Oil Stadium, click here.

Besides a guaranteed seat to every Colts home game, season ticket-holders get a variety of benefits throughout the year, including the following:

Opportunities for VIP game day access

Colts Pro Shop discount — 10% in-store and 20% online

First chance to secure seats for home playoff games

Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings