Indianapolis Colts

Season tickets on sale for 2022 Indianapolis Colts

The colts will play eight regular season games and two preseason games at Lucas Oil Stadium next season.
Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates running for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Season tickets for next year's Colts games are now available. In the 2022 season, the colts will play eight regular season games and two preseason games at Lucas Oil Stadium, including matchups against the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

There are multiple ways to secure season tickets:

According to Ticketmaster, season tickets range in price from $470 to more than $1,700. To get a virtual view of available seats at Lucas Oil Stadium, click here.

Besides a guaranteed seat to every Colts home game, season ticket-holders get a variety of benefits throughout the year, including the following:

  • Opportunities for VIP game day access
  • Colts Pro Shop discount — 10% in-store and 20% online
  • First chance to secure seats for home playoff games
  • Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings

There are also several flexible payment options for season ticket purchases, including a 12-month payment plan for those who purchase in November.

