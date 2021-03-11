x
Indianapolis Colts

Downtown canal dyed blue in support of Colts' Thursday night game

Indianapolis hosts the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city is getting ready for Thursday Night Football!

You'll find a lovely shade of Colts blue at points all around Indianapolis this week

That includes the downtown canal. It was dyed blue Wednesday, one of several community events taking place in preparation for Thursday's game.

The New York Jets are coming to town. The teams are on a short turnaround, playing their second game in just five days.

The Colts said Wednesday it's the first time Indy has hosted a primetime game since Dec. 14, 2017. 

"That's crazy to think about," punter Rigoberto Sanchez said. "We're excited, I'm excited, everybody else in the building is excited. We're ready to go."

The "Blue Out" game will kick off at 8:20 p.m.

