Colts honoring 1956 team with throwback uniforms vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate the team's history when Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions come to town.
The Colts will wear replica uniforms of the 1956 Colts for their game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts Cheerleaders, who were the NFL's first cheer squad in 1954, will also wear throwback uniforms at the game.
Fans can join the throwback celebration in two ways:
- Enter a contest for a chance to win two tickets to the Colts vs. Buccaneers game, a throwback jersey and mini helmet. Fans will answer a series of trivia questions about the 1956 Colts for a chance to win.
- Purchase their own throwback gear, featuring artwork, logos and designs reminiscent of the 1956 team.
A limited number of single-game tickets to the Colts vs. Buccaneers game are still available on the Colts' website and through Ticketmaster.
Former Colts defensive end and Super Bowl champion Robert Mathis will also be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor during the game.
