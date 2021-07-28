Colts sign contract extension with right tackle Braden Smith

Smith, 25, was selected in the second round (37th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday the team is signing a contract extension with right tackle Branden Smith.

Smith, 25, started 43 games for the Colts from 2018-2020.

He was selected in the second round (37th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, one pick after the Colts drafted two-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

Sources: The #Colts are giving OT Braden Smith a 4-year, $70M extension. A $72.4M full deal. He gets $42 million guaranteed. Huge. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

Smith primarily played right guard in college at Auburn, but he developed into one of the NFL's most dependable right tackles over the last few years.