Colts sign contract extension with right tackle Braden Smith

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday the team is signing a contract extension with right tackle Branden Smith.
Smith, 25, started 43 games for the Colts from 2018-2020.
He was selected in the second round (37th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, one pick after the Colts drafted two-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.
Smith primarily played right guard in college at Auburn, but he developed into one of the NFL's most dependable right tackles over the last few years.
"Any time you work at a position for three years you are going to feel pretty good at it," Smith said this spring. "I definitely feel comfortable and every day getting more comfortable getting the reps, getting the technique down and just keep improving every year."