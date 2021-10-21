Colts safety Julian Blackmon out for season after tearing Achilles

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that safety Julian Blackmon suffered a torn Achilles in Wednesday's practice and will miss the remainder of the season.
Blackmon, 23, started all six of the Colts' games this season, totaling 34 tackles along with two tackles for a loss, one pass break-up and one forced fumble.
In his rookie season last year, Blackmon made 14 starts and tallied 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass break-ups and one forced fumble.
The other safeties on the Colts' active roster are George Odum, Andrew Sendejo and Khari Willis.
The Colts are currently 2-4 on the season and will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday.
What other people are reading:
- IU Health prepares to receive vaccine doses for kids ages 5 to 11
- FBI: Likely human remains found near Brian Laundrie's belongings in Florida's Carlton Reserve
- Music therapy brings healing power to 5-year-old Riley cancer patient
- Free admission to see more than 400 pumpkins on display in North Vernon
- I-70 Killer: New sketches of suspected murderer who began killing spree in Indianapolis released