Colts safety Julian Blackmon out for season after tearing Achilles

Blackmon's injury happened during practice Wednesday, Oct. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that safety Julian Blackmon suffered a torn Achilles in Wednesday's practice and will miss the remainder of the season.

Blackmon, 23, started all six of the Colts' games this season, totaling 34 tackles along with two tackles for a loss, one pass break-up and one forced fumble.

In his rookie season last year, Blackmon made 14 starts and tallied 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass break-ups and one forced fumble.

The other safeties on the Colts' active roster are George Odum, Andrew Sendejo and Khari Willis.

The Colts are currently 2-4 on the season and will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday.