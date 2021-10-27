Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has received AFC Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.
Sanchez was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Colts' 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 24.
The 27-year-old tallied six punts for 273 yards in the contest, with his 79-yard second-quarter punt setting a new record for the longest in franchise history.
Sanchez, who also won the award for his Week 4 performance against the Miami Dolphins, is the first Colts player to earn multiple AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season since Adam Vinatieri in 2013.
The Colts (3-4) return to Lucas Oil Stadium for their next game on Sunday, Oct. 31 against AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (5-2) at 1 p.m. ET.