Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Sanchez earned the award for the second time this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has received AFC Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Sanchez was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Colts' 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 24.

The 27-year-old tallied six punts for 273 yards in the contest, with his 79-yard second-quarter punt setting a new record for the longest in franchise history.

Longest punt in franchise history ✅



AFC Player of the Week ✅ pic.twitter.com/rTo15BvH3v — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 27, 2021

Sanchez, who also won the award for his Week 4 performance against the Miami Dolphins, is the first Colts player to earn multiple AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season since Adam Vinatieri in 2013.