BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter Monday to thank the classy Buffalo Bills fans who sat in front of him at yesterday's game.

Irsay's thank you came in the form of personally autographed "Benjamins."

Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front of us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed “Benjamins.” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FbvXdIzAM0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 22, 2021

The Colts dominated the Bills 41-15 in Buffalo Sunday.