Colts Live Game Blog: Taylor scores game's first touchdown, Indy leads 7-0 at Houston

It's a division matchup on the road for the Indianapolis Colts

HOUSTON — 1:16 p.m - Moore and Rhodes are in on a Houston fumble. Colts take over at the IND 49.

2nd drive, 2nd takeaway for the #Colts and Kenny Moore II. He rips the ball loose, horseshoe hops on it.



1:10 p.m. - On a direct snap, Taylor runs for 1 yard touchdown. Extra point is good. Colts lead 7-0.

1:02 p.m. - On Houston's first play of the game, Moore intercepts Taylor. Colts take over on the Texans 29

1:01 p.m. - The Colts win the coin toss and elect to defer.

The Colts have a Week 13 matchup against an AFC South Division foe.

Indianapolis will look to again go one game over .500 in the Sunday game at Houston (2-9) at 1 p.m..

Many eyes will be on Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. If he scores a rushing touchdown, he would become just the fifth player in NFL history to do so in 10 straight games.

Running back Marlon Mack is among four Colts on today's inactive list.

The Colts are looking to continue to push for the playoffs in Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff at Houston. The Texans fell to 2-9 on the season with a 21-14 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday while the Colts turned the ball over five times in losing by a touchdown the defending Super Bowl champions from Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

The Colts dominated the Texans in a 31-3 win in mid-September.

The Texans canceled practice and all in-person activities Wednesday on the advice of their medical team because some players weren’t feeling well. Coach David Culley said they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests. Houston defensive end Jacob Martin said going through virtual work in the early part of the pandemic made dealing with a situation like this easier.

11:58 a.m. - Colts QB Carson Wentz warming up in Houston.

12:46 p.m. Players are showing support for causes important to them through customized cleats.

