Colts linebacker E.J. Speed earns AFC weekly honors

Speed earned the award for the second time in his career.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed has received AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the second time in his career.

Speed received the recognition for his performance in the Colts' 23-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 14.

The 26-year-old recorded a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the first quarter of that game, the Colts' first such play since Week 10 of the 2020 season. Speed also finished the game with one special teams tackle.

Speed has played in each of the Colts' games this season, tallying five tackles, one forced fumble and 10 special teams stops. He is tied for second in the NFL in special teams tackles this season.