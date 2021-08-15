Colts fans pack Lucas Oil Stadium for preseason matchup against the Panthers

For the first time since 2019, the Colts allowed fans to tailgate and pack the stands to full capacity. They let up to 60,000 people into the game.

INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of blue and white took over downtown Sunday afternoon. Colts fans showed up in large numbers for the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

For Colts fans like Brent Vogel, this is what family looks like. He’s the president of the "Blue Crew." After COVID-19 disrupted their treasured tailgating tradition, the fans at "Touchdown Town" were ready to get back to some type of normalcy and remember what it meant to be a Colts fan.

“2020, we were sitting probably on a patio right now looking up at a TV with maybe five or six people and talking virtually on Teams or Zoom calls. Obviously, now, we are all back out here giving everyone high fives and hugs and all that good stuff, meeting everyone and seeing everyone,” said Vogel.

We’ve been waiting 565 days for this…



For the first time since 2019, the Colts allowed fans to tailgate and pack the stands to full capacity. They let up to 60,000 people into the game.

Jessica Flory and her husband attended the game. She didn’t let the ongoing pandemic keep her away, but she made sure she came prepared.

“I wish they were requiring masks because we are back to full capacity. I guess everyone wants to get back to normal, and I understand that desire. You know, just trying to be as normal as possible and as safe as possible,” said Flory.

Lucas Oil Stadium has made several changes because of COVID-19, including adding sanitization stations throughout the stadium, recommending fans wear masks, opening the roof and the window at Lucas Oil Stadium to help with ventilation, and making all Colts games cashless.

For first-time ticket holders, like Kira Richardson and her family, these restrictions were just enough.

“We will definitely be using our masks inside. It’s nice they have sanitizer available. Cashless is great, I don’t like to use cash anyway,” said Richardson.