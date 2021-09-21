Colts players help build playground at IPS elementary school

It's the 13th playground the Colts have helped build in the city since 2008.

INDIANAPOLIS — The students at the Sankofa School of Success in Indianapolis got a new playground Tuesday, thanks to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts used their "Colts Community Tuesday" to help build the playground at IPS School #99. The school is for students in grades pre-K through sixth. More than 150 volunteers from the Colts and other local organizations came together for the project.

Other community partners involved in the build include Lucas Oil Products, Howard Companies, Ingredion Incorporated, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, Legends Global Merchandising, OEG, Republic Services, Salesforce and SYNLawn Indiana.