Indianapolis Colts

Colts extend Ballard, Reich contracts through 2026 season

The Colts organization made the announcement Wednesday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are sticking with head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard through the 2026 season.

The Colts organization made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“In Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, we have as great a general manager–head coach combination as there is in the NFL, and I can’t tell you how proud I am to have them leading our franchise,” Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay said in a news release. “I truly believe this football team is on the doorstep of great things, and that’s because of the culture both have cultivated in their time with the Horseshoe. Whether we are marching toward the playoffs or facing adversity, whether we are building our roster or making a difference in the community, we have the ideal leaders in Chris and Frank.”

Ballard was hired as general manager Jan. 29, 2017.

Reich joined the Colts Feb. 11, 2018.