Indianapolis Colts

Colts activate Wentz, place Ehlinger on injured list

Wentz missed all of the Colts three preseason games after surgery on his injured foot.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws during a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made roster moves with two quarterbacks Thursday, activating Carson Wentz from the  Reserve/COVID-19 list while placing rookie Sam Ehlinger on the Injured Reserve list.

Center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal were also activated from COVID protocol.

Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who just underwent neck surgery, and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon were also placed on the Injured Reserve list.