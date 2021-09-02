Colts activate Wentz, place Ehlinger on injured list

Wentz missed all of the Colts three preseason games after surgery on his injured foot.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made roster moves with two quarterbacks Thursday, activating Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list while placing rookie Sam Ehlinger on the Injured Reserve list.

Center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal were also activated from COVID protocol.