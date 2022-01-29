x
Source: Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady plans to retire from football

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that multiple sources were breaking the news.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to fans after the team defeated the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. — After 22 extraordinary seasons, the G.O.A.T Tom Brady has decided to retire from football.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that multiple sources were breaking the news personally to him and ESPN Sports Reporter Jeff Darlington.

The Bucs tweeted, "An NFL without Tom Brady seems unfathomable but could come sooner than later."

Brady delivered another MVP-caliber season, hoping to lead the Bucs to their second straight Super Bowl. However, after coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs, the 44-year-old has been forced to contemplate what's next for him and his family.