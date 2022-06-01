Wizards announcer apologizes for remark about Kevin Porter Jr.'s dad, says it was mistaken identity

A Washington Wizards broadcaster is apologizing for and explaining what many thought was a shocking remark after Kevin Porter Jr.'s game winning shot Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. hit a game-winning three-pointer over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, but in the midst of it, a Wizards announcer made a shocking comment that he's now apologizing for.

Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor apologized on Thursday, saying it was a case of mistaken identity after he made this comment on the broadcast following Porter's shot: "You've got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time."

Kevin Porter Jr.'s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993, for which he was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Porter Sr. died in 2004 after he was shot in a bar in Seattle when Porter Jr. was just four years old.

But, Consor explained he was mistaken and thought Porter Jr. was the son of former Washington Bullets player Kevin Porter. Porter played for the Bullets from 1979-1983 and played 11 seasons in the NBA.

"Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night's game," Consor wrote in a statement released on Twitter. "I mistakenly thought Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I choose to describe the game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon."

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

Porter Jr. hasn't commented on the incident, but before Consor's apology, it got the attention of many including LeBron James, who tweeted earlier in the day there's no place in the game for the broadcaster.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love tweeted after Consor's statement that he is a respected broadcaster and "context is everything.

Healthy discussion to be had here…Context is everything. I know Glenn is well respected within the League. Our blink reaction as players is/was to protect one of our own. https://t.co/oZSAOiVRCj — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2022

The Rockets selected Kevin Porter Jr. with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of USC. The 21-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and just over four rebounds per game this season.