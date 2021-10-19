NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Nets lead way going into 2021-22 season

MILWAUKEE — The NBA's diamond season is here, just three months after the Milwaukee Bucks were crowned NBA Champions as they defeated the Phoenix Suns in the Finals.
To celebrate the start of the season, our Locked On NBA local experts voted to power rank all 30 teams prior to the start of the season. The ranking is a consensus average of everyone's votes.
ULTIMATE NBA PREVIEW
The biggest and most comprehensive 2021 NBA season preview is here and brought to by Audacy and the Locked On Podcast Network. With over 40 of Locked On's local experts and Audacy Insiders former NBA player Brian Scalabrine and former NBA GM Ryan McDongough, the Ultimate Insider NBA Season Preview brings you all the information you need ahead of season tip-off.
NBA Preseason Power Rankings
1. Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 record: 46-26, NBA Champions
Players added in offseason: Grayson Allen
Players lost in offseason: P.J. Tucker, Bryn Forbes
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4
2. Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 record: 48-24
Players added in offseason: James Johnson, Patty Mills, DeAndre' Bembry, Jevon Carter
Players lost in offseason: Landry Shamet, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jeff Green
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4
3. Utah Jazz
2020-21 record: 52-20
Players added in offseason: Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gay, Eric Paschall
Players lost in offseason: Derrick Favors, Georges Niang
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/7
4. Phoenix Suns
2020-21 record: 51-21
Players added in offseason: Landry Shamet, Elfrid Payton, JaVale McGee
Players lost in offseason: Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/7
5. Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 record: 42-30
Players added in offseason: Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk
Players lost in offseason: Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder, Ben McLemore, Andre Drummond
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/11
6. Denver Nuggets
2020-21 record: 47-25
Players added in offseason: Austin Rivers, Jeff Green
Players lost in offseason: JaVale McGee
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/10
7. Atlanta Hawks
2020-21 record: 41-31
Players added in offseason: Gorgui Dieng, Delon Wright
Players lost in offseason: Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, Tony Snell
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/11
8. Miami Heat
2020-21 record: 40-32
Players added in offseason: Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Dewayne Dedmon
Players lost in offseason: Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa, Nemanja Bjelica, Trevor Ariza, Andre Iguodola, Kendrick Nun
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12
9. Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 record: 42-30
Players added in offseason: Sterling Brown, Reggie Bullock, Moses Brown
Players lost in offseason: Josh Richardson
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/15
10. Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 record: 49-23
Players added in offseason: Andre Drummond, Georges Niang
Players lost in offseason: George Hill, Dwight Howard
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/11
11. Golden State Warriors
2020-21 record: 39-33
Players added in offseason: Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, Andre Iguodala, Chris Chiozza
Players lost in offseason: Eric Paschall, Kent Bazemore, Kelly Oubre Jr.
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14
12. Los Angeles Clippers
2020-21 record: 47-25
Players added in offseason: Eric Bledsoe, Justice Winslow
Players lost in offseason: Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/17
13. Boston Celtics
2020-21 record: 36-36
Players added in offseason: Enes Kanter, Dennis Schroder, Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Bruno Fernando, Juancho Hernangomez
Players lost in offseason: Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Carsen Edwards, Evan Fournier, Semi Ojeleye, Tacko Fall
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/18
14. Chicago Bulls
2020-21 record: 31-41
Players added in offseason: DeMar Derozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley, Derrick Jones Jr.
Players lost in offseason: Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, Daniel Theis, Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, Lauri Markkanen
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19
15. New York Knicks
2020-21 record: 41-31
Players added in offseason: Evan Fournier, Taj Gibson, Kemba Walker
Players lost in offseason: Reggie Bullock, Elfrid Payton
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/18
16. Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 record: 42-30
Players added in offseason: Cody Zeller, Tony Snell, Ben McLemore, Larry Nance Jr.
Players lost in offseason: Zach Collins, Enes Kanter, Carmelo Anthony
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/19
17. Memphis Grizzlies
2020-21 record: 38-34
Players added in offseason: Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, Sam Merrill, Jarrett Culver, Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards
Players lost in offseason: Jonas Valanciunas, Grayson Allen, Justice Winslow
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/22
18. Charlotte Hornets
2020-21 record: 33-39
Players added in offseason: Ish Smith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mason Plumlee, Wes Iwundu
Players lost in offseason: Devonte' Graham, Cody Zeller, Malik Monk
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/23
19. Indiana Pacers
2020-21 record: 34-38
Players added in offseason: Torrey Craig, Keifer Sykes
Players lost in offseason: Doug McDermott, Aaron Holiday
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23
20. Toronto Raptors
2020-21 record: 27-45
Players added in offseason: Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa, Sam Dekker, Isaac Bonga, Ishmail Wainright
Players lost in offseason: Kyle Lowry, DeAndre' Bembry
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/24
21. Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 record: 23-49
Players added in offseason: Taurean Prince, Patrick Beverley, Nathan Knight, McKinley Wright IV
Players lost in offseason: Ricky Rubio
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23
22. Washington Wizards
2020-21 record: 34-38
Players added in offseason: Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday
Players lost in offseason: Russell Westbrook, Alex Len, Ish Smith, Isaac Bonga, Robin Lopez
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/25
23. Sacramento Kings
2020-21 record: 31-41
Players added in offseason: Tristan Thompson, Alex Len
Players lost in offseason: Hassan Whiteside, Delon Wright
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/26
24. New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 record: 31-41
Players added in offseason: Devonte' Graham, Jonas Valanciunas, Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple
Players lost in offseason: Lonzo Ball, Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, James Johnson, Wes Iwundu
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/25
25. San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 record: 33-39
Players added in offseason: Doug McDermott, Zach Collins, Bryn Forbes, Jock Landale, Chandler Hutchison, Al Farouq-Aminu, Thaddeus Young
Players lost in offseason: DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Gorgui Dieng, Patty Mills, Trey Lyles
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28
26. Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 record: 22-50
Players added in offseason: Ricky Rubio, Lauri Markkanen
Players lost in offseason: Taurean Prince, Larry Nance Jr.
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/27
27. Detroit Pistons
2020-21 record: 20-50
Players added in offseason: Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles
Players lost in offseason: Mason Plumlee, Wayne Ellington
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/29
28. Houston Rockets
2020-21 record: 17-55
Players added in offseason: Daniel Theis
Players lost in offseason: Kelly Olynyk, Sterling Brown
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30
29. Orlando Magic
2020-21 record: 21-51
Players added in offseason: Robin Lopez
Players lost in offseason: Otto Porter Jr.
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30
30. Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 record: 22-50
Players added in offseason: Derrick Favors
Players lost in offseason: Kemba Walker, Al Horford, Moses Brown, Tony Bradley
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30
