x
Indiana Pacers

Timberwolves rally for 100-98 win over Pacers

Domantas Sabonis had a career-high 25 rebounds for Indiana.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) goes up to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers. 

Minnesota trailed by 12 early in the third but came back and held on after Michael Beasley's 3-pointer with 51.5 seconds left broke a 74-all tie. 

The Wolves won for the seventh time in eight games. 

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, a career-high 25 rebounds and 10 assists for Indiana.

The Pacers lost for the third time in four games.

RELATED: Defending champs Bucks rout Pacers for 7th straight win

RELATED: Pacers, JAKKS Pacific team up for annual toy giveaway

