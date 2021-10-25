x
Indiana Pacers

Short-handed Bucks still on point in 119-109 win at Indiana

The Pacers have lost three of their first four games.
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, left, and guard Grayson Allen (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Khris Middleton added 27 points to lead defending NBA champion Milwaukee past Indiana 119-109. 

The Bucks took the lead on Middleton's four-point play to close the first quarter and never trailed again. 

The Pacers have lost three of their first four games under new coach Rick Carlisle. 

The Pacers were led by Malcolm Brogdon with 25 points.

