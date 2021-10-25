Short-handed Bucks still on point in 119-109 win at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Khris Middleton added 27 points to lead defending NBA champion Milwaukee past Indiana 119-109.
The Bucks took the lead on Middleton's four-point play to close the first quarter and never trailed again.
The Pacers have lost three of their first four games under new coach Rick Carlisle.
The Pacers were led by Malcolm Brogdon with 25 points.
What other people are reading:
- Carmel woman with breast cancer says mammogram saved her life
- Baldwin was careful with guns before fatal shooting, crew member said
- IU Health develops app to help fill staff shortages
- Deadly semi crash closes I-70 near Plainfield
- James Michael Tyler, known for playing Gunther on 'Friends,' dies at 59
- Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ official account
- Indiana Avenue repaving to cover BLM mural
- Southern Indiana Rally's employees walk out during night shift, claim unsanitary conditions