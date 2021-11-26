x
Indiana Pacers

Sabonis powers balanced Pacers past short-handed Raptors

Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers.
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Indianapolis, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors Friday, 114-97. 

Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers. 

Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12. 

Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig each scored 11 for the Pacers, who led by nine at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half.

Brogdon also had 12 assists as the Pacers had a 31-17 edge in that statistic. 

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, including four three-pointers.

