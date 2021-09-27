Pacers unveil new Gainbridge Fieldhouse name

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Monday that Indianapolis-based Gainbridge is the new naming partner for the home of the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, and hundreds of events.
The agreement will be formally announced as Gainbridge Fieldhouse at a 9 a.m. news conference.
Gainbridge is a self-managed digital platform providing clients with direct access to financial products. Gainbridge was the Presenting Sponsor of the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and has made considerable business and philanthropic investments in Indiana and around the country.