x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana Pacers

Pacers roll past Lakers in 4th quarter for skid-stopping win

The win snaps a four-game losing streak.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes against Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and forward Oshae Brissett (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — The Indiana Pacers increased the pressure on Lakers coach Frank Vogel with a 111-104 victory over Los Angeles. 

Caris LeVert scored 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and Malcolm Brogdon added 19 as the Pacers snapped their four-game losing streak with just their second victory in 12 games. 

Domantas Sabonis had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists while Indiana roared past the Lakers in the fourth. 

LeBron James had 30 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers' fourth loss in five games. 

Before the game, Vogel shrugged off widespread rumors of his expected firing if the Lakers don’t make immediate headway in their mediocre season.

RELATED: Pacers lose Turner for at least 2 weeks with injured foot

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Indianapolis native designs Myles Turner's shoes for Pacers-Bucks game