Pacers' road record now 0-3 after loss to Raptors

Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points in 22 minutes but injured his left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return.
TORONTO, ON — Fred VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors won at home for the first time in four tries this season, beating the Indiana Pacers 118-100. 

Toronto hadn't won at home since Feb. 23, 2020. The team was forced to play in Florida because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points for Toronto. 

Rookie Scottie Barnes had 18 points and seven assists. 

Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points in 22 minutes but injured his left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return. 

The Pacers fell to 0-3 on the road.

