x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana Pacers

McCollum scores 27, leads Blazers past Pacers, 110-106

T.J. McConnell had 19 points for the Pacers, which snapped a two-game winning streak.
Credit: AP
Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell, center, and Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert, left, and forward Domantas Sabonis run toward a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore — CJ McCollum scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 110-106 and snap a three-game losing streak.

Norman Powell added 25 points and Robert Covington had 19, including a key 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds left. 

Damian Lillard continued to struggle with his shot, going 2 for 13 from the field and missing all six of his 3-point attempts, but he had 11 assists. 

T.J. McConnell had 19 points for the Pacers, which snapped a two-game winning streak. 

RELATED: Indianapolis native designs Myles Turner's shoes for Pacers-Bucks game

In Other News

Indianapolis native designs Myles Turner's shoes for Pacers-Bucks game