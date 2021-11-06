McCollum scores 27, leads Blazers past Pacers, 110-106

PORTLAND, Ore — CJ McCollum scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 110-106 and snap a three-game losing streak.

Damian Lillard continued to struggle with his shot, going 2 for 13 from the field and missing all six of his 3-point attempts, but he had 11 assists.