'Locked On Pacers' breaks down hiring of Rick Carlisle

Hosts Tony East and Adam Friedman discuss the Pacers hiring of Rick Carlisle as the team's next head coach and how it can improve the team.

INDIANAPOLIS — On today's episode of Locked On Pacers, hosts Tony East and Adam Friedman analyze the Indiana Pacers hiring Rick Carlise to be the team's head coach, including general thoughts on the Carlisle hire, why the commitment from the Pacers is important, and where the Pacers go from here.

Immediate reactions to the Indiana Pacers hiring Rick Carlisle

Rick Carlisle has an excellent resume as a head coach in the NBA and may have been the best available head coach with experience to fill the Pacers job opening. His ties to the organization and championship experience will be crucial in Indiana.

"He's a fantastic coach and what this team needs right now.," Freidman said of Carlisle's fit with the Pacers.

Carlisle reportedly signed a 4-year, $29 million deal with the Pacers

Per ESPN, Carlisle signed a four-year, $29 million deal to be the head coach of the Pacers. That is a huge commitment from the Pacers to their new coach, both in terms of contract length and dollar amount. The franchise believes that he is the right coach for this team for the foreseeable future.

"That is a huge commitment. The Pacers very clearly believe he is the right guy for this hire," East said of the contract Carlisle reportedly signed.

How does Carlisle's coaching style fit the Pacers?

Rick Carlisle has led multiple organizations with varying roster styles to success. He is a brilliant tactician and is skilled at adapting his style to the roster he has. That bodes well for his fit with Indiana, and the Pacers need a coach to get them in order.

"You look at Carlisle's top seasons, he's able to adjust his coaching to the team (he has)," Friedman explained.

