Indianapolis native designs Myles Turner's shoes for Pacers-Bucks game

The "Kick it on the Court" sneaker design contest gave one lucky fan the opportunity to design Myles Turner's shoes for Monday night's Pacers vs. Bucks game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is kicking it at the Milwaukee Bucks game in new shoes designed by an Indianapolis native.

Leah Pinney, of Indianapolis, was the lucky fan who won Mountain Dew's "Kick it on the Court" sneaker design contest.

As the big winner, Pinney was able to design shoes for Myles Turner to wear on the court as the Pacers take on the Bucks Monday night.

Pinney and sneaker artist Sierato collaborated in making the shoe. The final product features the Pacers' blue and gold colors with the Indianapolis skyline.

The shoe's design also highlights Turner's league-leading 3.4 blocks a game with an image on the side of the shoe showing Turner blocking a red circle with a white star in the center.

Pinney also won a pair of signed custom sneakers matching the shoes designed for Turner.

In addition to the contest, Mountain Dew donated 100 pairs of sneakers to local Indianapolis high school boy's and girl's basketball teams to help the players build their game on the court.