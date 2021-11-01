x
Indiana Pacers

Pacers snap 4-game losing streak, rout Spurs 131-118

Monday's win is just their second in eight games under new coach Rick Carlisle.
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives under San Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The Pacers defeated the Spurs 131-118. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points and Myles Turner added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers past struggling San Antonio 131-118. 

The Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak. It's just their second win in eight games under new coach Rick Carlisle.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 16 points. 

San Antonio has lost four of five and never had a chance after Indiana took a 43-31 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Pacers are back in action Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

