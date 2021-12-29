x
Indiana Pacers

Hornets take charge early, hold on late to beat Pacers

Indiana lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets' Mason Plumlee (24) as he goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 35 points, LaMelo Ball added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 116-108.

Ball also had nine assists, falling just short of his third triple-double this season and the fourth of his career. 

The Hornets won their third straight overall and fifth in a row in the series, including all three matchups this season. 

Caris LeVert scored 27 points and Domantas Sabonis posted his 25th double-double this season with 15 points and 18 rebounds. 

Sabonis also had seven assists, but Indiana lost for the fifth time in seven games.

