Ball scores 32 points, Hornets hold off Pacers 121-118

Indiana lost all three road trip games, fall to 2-9 overall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Indiana Pacers 121-118 on Friday.

It was Charlotte's fifth straight victory.

Gordon Hayward added 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 to finish off a 4-0 homestand that included wins over Golden State and Washington.

Jeremy Lamb had 23 points for Indiana, and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points.