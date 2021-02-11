'It's a lot bigger than baseball' | Astros fans meet Braves fan who bought them tickets for World Series Game 6

David Bramlet's 11-year-old daughter was begging him to go to the World Series, but tickets were just too expensive. Then, a total stranger made her dream come true.

HOUSTON — One of the best stories from Game 6 of the World Series happened off the field: Two dads who'd never met -- a Houston Astros fan and an Atlanta Braves fan -- teamed up to make a little girl's dreams come true.

It started when David Bramlet posted on an Astros ticket exchange page that he was desperate for tickets.

"My 11-year-old daughter is begging me to go to the World Series. We just don't have the money to buy tickets right now. But I do have some World Series autographed jerseys or some Astrodome stadium seats that I would be willing to trade for some good tickets," Bramlet posted. "I hate to get rid of any of it. But my daughter loves her Astros like her daddy."

Miles Neal is an avid Braves fan from Carrollton, Georgia, who saw the post when he was looking for tickets himself. Neal is also a dad, so he could relate.

"It's heartfelt, you know, that he was willing to give away everything for his kid," Neal told our sister station in Atlanta.

So, Neal stepped up and bought a couple of tickets for Bramlet and his daughter.

"It's a lot bigger than baseball, although, you know, baseball is the unifier, you know, but we get to really help, you know, touch other people's lives, you know, so that's what it's all about," Neal said.

"It's been a blessing, as I wanted to give him some memorabilia, and he just wasn't having it. And it's just him being a Braves fan," Bramlet joked.

Bramlet and his daughter Addison met Neal and his wife before the game Tuesday to thank them in person. Addison, clutching her lucky teddy bear, Orbit Jr., said the story of how they got tickets caught her teacher's attention, too.

"My teacher showed the whole class about the news and stuff. I was so embarrassed," she said.

Neal explained why he did it.

"The desire to keep that promise. When I was growing up, promises were huge in my household," he told KHOU 11's Xavier Walton.

Bramlet said he hopes to pay it forward someday.