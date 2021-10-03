'Locked On Colts' looks at Colts plan heading into free agency, NFL Draft

Locked On Colts host Evan Sidery and George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin analyze moves the Indianapolis Colts may make in free agency and the NFL Draft.

INDIANAPOLIS — Locked On Colts host Evan Sidery and George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin analyze how the franchise tag deadline changed the Indianapolis Colts' free agency outlook.

T.Y. Hilton

After Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin were assigned the franchise tag, how does this change the market for upcoming unrestricted free agent T.Y. Hilton? With the top two wide receivers not hitting free agency, Hilton is now ranked top-five at the position. If there's a deeper market now for Hilton's services, what will be the limit Indianapolis won't cross?

"It certainly moves T.Y. Hilton up the list. So, in that regard, I think yeah it probably does. It's probably not the greatest thing from a Colts standpoint," Bremer said.

Robust Pass Rush Market

The 2021 free agency class for edge rushers is nearing historic territory. After Shaquil Barrett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Bud Dupree (Pittsburgh Steelers), Carl Lawson (Cincinnati Bengals), and Romeo Okwara (Detroit Lions) were not tagged, the Colts are poised to make a big splash at this position of need.

With the Colts likely to move on from Justin Houston, keep an eye on these four high-profile names to replace him.

"It seems like to me, George, this is the perfect opportunity, if there's one position the Colts are going to spend, it's going to be pass rusher with how good this market is," Sidery said.

Xavier Rhodes

Xavier Rhodes is one of the best cornerbacks available. After a strong one season in Indianapolis, Rhodes is set to cash in. If Rhodes is not re-signed by the Colts, what options could be in play? One scenario not talked about enough is using the 2021 NFL Draft to find Rhodes' replacement, possibly even at No. 21 overall.

After running a blazing 40-yard dash at Northwestern's Pro Day, Greg Newsome II checks all the boxes Indy looks for in their cornerbacks.

"I know many might want to think EDGE rusher or left tackle, but if they address both of those in free agency, if they want to go the cheaper route, maybe a high upside like Greg Newsome could make sense," Sidery said of the Colts' draft options at No. 21 overall.

Address Left Tackle In Free Agency?

After Anthony Castonzo retired, the Colts have a huge hole to fill at left tackle. Are there any names in free agency that would make sense? Evan and George believe one stands out from the rest: Pittsburgh's Alejandro Villanueva. The 32-year-old has similar qualities to Castonzo, and Indy could double-dip in the draft as well.

"There's one name that intrigues me, if they want to go a veteran option, it's Alejandro Villanueva of the Steelers," Sidery said.

