'Locked On Colts' looks at potential picks at the NFL Draft

The Colts will be looking to beef up the offensive line, find a pass rusher, and give Carson Wentz another offensive weapon.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday's episode of "Locked On Colts," Jordan Reid of The Draft Network joins host Evan Sidery to preview the 2021 NFL Draft from an Indianapolis Colts perspective. What are the biggest needs for Indianapolis ahead of free agency? Of course, the top priorities could change throughout this month, but Sidery and Reid went in-depth on some critical pieces to Indy's puzzle.

Who could replace Anthony Castonzo?

Luckily for the Colts, the 2021 draft class along the offensive line is one of the deepest we've seen in years. Picking at No. 21 overall, there are a few legitimate options for the Colts to replace Anthony Castonzo.

Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State), Samuel Cosmi (Texas), and Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame) went under the microscope for further in-depth analysis. Also, is there any chance Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech) slips to No. 21?

"Some logical fits that I think would be good are Samuel Cosmi from Texas. I think he would be a really good fit at No. 21. Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State definitely could be another as well," Reid said. "So, (Colts) are going to have their pick of the litter."

EDGE class assessment

There's a chance no pass rushers are taken in the first round before the Colts are on the clock. If that's the case, Indy could have their pick of the litter when it comes to adding more explosiveness to their defensive line.

Kwity Paye (Michigan), Jaelen Phillips (Miami), Gregory Rousseau (Miami), Jayson Oweh (Penn State), and Azeez Ojulari (Georgia) could all be possible fits for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' scheme.

Out of the EDGE prospects mentioned, who is considered the best available? Sidery and Reid both believe Ojulari has the capability of becoming a double-digit sack producer every season.

"I really like the pass rush upside that he does display," Reid said. "Probably one of the more bendier types of players in this draft class. I think that's something that he has working in his favor."

Will Colts draft another weapon early for Carson Wentz?

Indianapolis has officially begun the Carson Wentz era. With the Colts pushing their chips in on head coach Frank Reich fixing Wentz and becoming the next franchise quarterback, adding more long-term potential at skill positions is a must.

The wide receiver and tight end positions both need to be addressed this offseason. Whether it be in free agency or the draft, Indianapolis has to inject more explosive elements into their offense.

Four prospects who fit that criteria are Rashod Bateman (WR, Minnesota), Kadarius Toney (WR, Florida), Pat Freiermuth (TE, Penn State), and Brevin Jordan (TE, Miami). Both Sidery and Reid are big fans of Bateman's potential, plus drafting a tight end early shouldn't be ruled out.

"I think Freiermuth is a better overall fit for what Frank Reich wants to do, as far as 12 personnel, just because they are definitely required to block," Reid said.