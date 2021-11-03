'Locked On Colts' checks out Colts best fits in 2021 NFL Draft

Host Evan Sidery takes a look at replacing Anthony Castonzo and T.Y. Hilton, plus mock draft scenarios that could affect Indy's picks.

INDIANAPOLIS — On today's episode, host Evan Sidery dove into the 2021 NFL Draft analyzing the Indianapolis Colts' best fits. Also, closing out the show, a live mock draft for our audience!

Find The Anthony Castonzo Replacement

Will it be left tackle, EDGE rusher, cornerback, or wide receiver? Really, any of these options shouldn't stun Colts fans if they were drafted with the Colts' first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Topping the list of current needs, though, is left tackle following Anthony Castonzo's retirement. Luckily for Indy, this year's class is one of the deepest we've seen. Realistic options for the Colts that could still be there at No. 21 include the following prospects: Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech), Tevin Jenkins (Oklahoma State), Samuel Cosmi (Texas), Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame), and Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State).

"He reminds me a little bit, just nastiness wise, of Quenton Nelson. Every time I watch a game of his, he's mauling a guy to the ground. He's just doing the most to defensive linemen," Sidery said of Tevin Jenkins.

What Happens If T.Y. Hilton Leaves?

With the Colts preparing to let veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton test the free agent market next week, there's a real chance his playing days in Indianapolis have ended. If that's the case, how will general manager Chris Ballard replace Hilton's longstanding production?

One option not talked about enough is the 2021 NFL Draft. Two names who could be selected in the mid-late first-round range are Minnesota's Rashod Bateman and Florida's Kadarius Toney. Both prospects have a different WR flare to them, but could add another explosive element to the offense for new quarterback Carson Wentz.

"I think there's a chance if Rashod Bateman is there at No. 21, or if they want to find a T.Y. type like Kadarius Toney, I would not be shocked if either of those two guys are in serious consideration at No. 21 if T.Y. leaves," Sidery said of Rashod Bateman and Kadarius Toney being in play if Hilton leaves in free agency.

Live Mock Draft

Closing out the show, it's time for a seven-round live mock draft! Will the Colts trade back from No. 21 in this scenario? With trade calls coming in, what will Indy pull off?

What ended up playing out for the Colts was quite honestly a best-case scenario addressing all of their key offseason needs.

If the Colts were to maneuver the draft in a similar way come late April, many fans will be buzzing with excitement.

"Pick 21 would go to Denver. Denver would send the Colts pick 40, pick 71, and a 2022 2nd-round pick. That seems like a pretty perfect offer for the Colts there," Sidery said, outlining a hypothetical trade-down scenario that could happen for Indy in the 2021 NFL Draft.