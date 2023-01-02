Andrew Nembhard's rookie year is proof Gonzaga's player development is top notch | Locked on Zags

Gonzaga has had a participant in the Rising Stars challenge in eight of the last 10 years, as they keep churning out high level NBA talent.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga Bulldogs point guard Andrew Nembhard, now with the Indiana Pacers, was named as a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge, set to take place on Friday, February 17 as part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

Nembhard is one of 11 rookies named to the event, and the only one who was taken outside of the first round of the 2022 NBA draft.

The rookie out of Gonzaga is averaging 8.5 points, four assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game, having started 34 out of 45 games for the Pacers.

Locked on Zags host Andy Patton believes Nembhard's inclusion in the game further emphasizes just how solid Mark Few's team has been at developing players to succeed at the game's highest level.

"Gonzaga has had a participant in eight of the last ten Rising star Challenges," Patton said. "This is proof, definitive proof, that Gonzaga is as good as anyone at developing NBA talent."

Kelly Olynyk participated in the Rising Stars event in both 2014 and 2015, and Domantas Sabonis was a two-time participant in 2017 and 2018.

Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke each participated in both 2020 and 2021, Jalen Suggs was there in 2022, and of course now Nembhard in 2023.

Chet Holmgren, assuming he makes the kind of impact many expect him to in the NBA, is likely to participate in 2024 as well, potentially extending Gonzaga's streak of participants in the Rising Stars challenge to five straight years.

Patton goes on to mention the variety of players who have succeeded at Gonzaga and in the NBA.

"If you're a five-star and you want to know where to go to school to potentially be an NBA player, go to Gonzaga," Patton continued. "If you're thinking about transferring and you don't know where to go, and you want to be an NBA player, go to Gonzaga. If you're an international player, you want to come to the United States and play basketball somewhere that's going to help you play in the NBA, go to Gonzaga. This is the place to be."